WATCH: Man hides stash of booze from family during lockdown

As police and the South African National Defence Force continue their daily patrols in several parts of the country, one man appears to be keeping a certain stash of liquor for himself.

In recent footage, the elderly man can be seen taking a sip from a bottle before returning it to the inside of a would-be perfect hiding spot.

40 years marriage and this lockdown is testing the relationship . pic.twitter.com/NQzdbO0e9J — Dane Galley (@DaneGalley) March 27, 2020

Day one of the national lockdown has kicked off to a bumpy start as several retail outlets around the country received hoards of people all intent on buying necessities.

It is understood that police have come across numerous incidents of people who appear to be refusing to adhere to the lockdown order from government.

In footage, law enforcement can be seen breaking bottles of liquor after several people were found lurking in the streets during the lockdown period. Police are seen kicking those who appear to be defiant of the national order for social distancing.

Government has stipulated that there will be no jogging, dog-walking or sales of alcohol during the government imposed 21-day lockdown period.

While many were anxious regarding walking their dogs, Police Minister Bheki Cele said this could be done in their yards. He highlighted that there shall be no movement of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown.

Parks, beaches, open food and flea markets and nightclubs, including casinos, will be closed.

Lodges and guest houses will remain closed except those which already had tourists when the shutdown was announced.

He clarified that on-site consumption of alcohol at shebeens, shisanyamas and taverns were temporarily prohibited.

“This time we are not buying liquor between 9am and 6pm; you shall buy no liquor. I’m sure that makes life easier for all of us.”

Should any of the prescribed laws be broken, perpetrators face six months in jail or fines, if not both.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.