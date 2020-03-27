WATCH: Early morning arrests for those defying lockdown order

Many were shocked into the harsh reality that President Cyril Ramaphosa meant business when he gave the order for the nationwide 21-day lockdown as a means to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

For those not complying with the president’s order, they were escorted into police vans.

The South African National Defense Force, alongside police, were out in their numbers after the midnight lockdown order. Many people found in taverns and shebeens after the clock struck 12am were searched and instructed to go home, while others were thrown in the back of the police van.

Visuals of the first arrests after the 00:00 deadline. Hillbrow, Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/IRKUvflZLK — Tshiamo Raphalane ???????? (@TRaphalane) March 27, 2020

While fleets of law enforcement patrolled the streets, a cyclist who defied the lockdown was busted in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Joburg Metro Police took him into custody after he was found cycling in the streets with a backpack hours after the lockdown had come into effect.

Note: An inquiry into the number of arrests has been sent to police, who had not yet responded at the time of publishing. An update will be provided when available.

Meanwhile, the transport system appears to be buckling under the new rules on Friday morning as many commuters are reported to be battling with the skeleton roll-out of public transport.

A short video on social media shows a chaotic scene at a Reya Vaya service bus depot where commuters are seen forcing their way into an already packed bus.

Rea vaya station, Thokoza park soweto. What's the point of #21daysLockdownSA pic.twitter.com/xYTC2AqZu6 — siyabonga (@sbambelo1) March 27, 2020

