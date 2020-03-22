WATCH: Call for CCTV cameras as hand sanitisers disappear overnight in Ghana parliament

As Ghana is dealing with the rising number of coronavirus cases, with 21 confirmed cases and one death, the country is also on the search for people who are responsible for missing hand sanitisers in parliament.

Majority leader in the Ghanaian parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has demanded sanctions for anyone found to be responsible for the missing sanitisers that were placed at vantage points in parliament in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also called for the activation of the CCTV cameras in parliament to catch the thieves in action.

He said in parliament: “We are beginning to witness some unfortunate events in this House. We are procuring hand sanitisers at vantage points of the House. What we’re beginning to notice is that a few individuals are draining the sanitisers and taking them elsewhere, which is very serious.. We need to activate the CCTVs and anybody who is caught in this is not only going to be named and shamed but appropriate sanctions will be applied. It cannot be that sanitisers are placed at vantage positions and then overnight we come and everything is gone.”

Watch the video below courtesy of GhanaWeb TV:

