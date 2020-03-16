WATCH: Panic shopping leads to long queues at Makro stores

Makro has had to meet an extra demand for household items following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the Covid-19 outbreak has been declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act on Sunday.

The president restricted travel to countries where the virus is prevalent and also banned public gatherings of more than 100 people.

As of this morning, South Africa has 62 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19, with more cases suspected but yet to be verified. Limpopo also had its first case of Covid-19.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, there are also two cases of local transmission which are under investigation. Individuals with other existing medical conditions such as chronic lung disease and immune suppression are more vulnerable and may experience severe symptoms if infected by the virus. The overall fatality rate is estimated to be 1-3%.

On Monday, South Africans, in panic, have stormed different Makro stores in an attempt to stock up as much household items as they can.

This is Makro Strubens Valley l. The queue goes round the entire store and past the start again

I didn't shop….. Walked out. Not a chance. pic.twitter.com/nzuNzjTpYG — Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) March 16, 2020

It's Monday, people are at work but white people are filling up grocery trolleys. They cleaning up Makro. #Coronavirussouthafrica pic.twitter.com/HIcVlIUhpa — Lloyd Itu (@Lloyd_Itu) March 16, 2020

Reporting live from Makro Woodmead. Shelves will be out of stock watch pic.twitter.com/lMrUjm6qHR — That Food Guy ???? (@Mr_Ndash) March 16, 2020

