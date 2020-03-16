Eish! 16.3.2020 01:48 pm

WATCH: Panic shopping leads to long queues at Makro stores

Citizen reporter
As of this morning, South Africa has 62 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19.

Makro has had to meet an extra demand for household items following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the Covid-19 outbreak has been declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act on Sunday.

The president restricted travel to countries where the virus is prevalent and also banned public gatherings of more than 100 people.

As of this morning, South Africa has 62 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19, with more cases suspected but yet to be verified. Limpopo also had its first case of Covid-19.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, there are also two cases of local transmission which are under investigation. Individuals with other existing medical conditions such as chronic lung disease and immune suppression are more vulnerable and may experience severe symptoms if infected by the virus. The overall fatality rate is estimated to be 1-3%.

Also read: ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

On Monday, South Africans, in panic, have stormed different Makro stores in an attempt to stock up as much household items as they can.

