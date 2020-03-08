WATCH: Motorist cruising on the wrong side of N1 highway

In shocking footage, a would-be daredevil is seen driving on the wrong side of the N1 highway. According to commentary, the motorist is driving on the N1 north from Roodepoort.

“Only in South Africa,” says the man capturing the bizarre occurrence.

“I cannot believe it.”

The footage has caused outrage on social media with many asking if the police were aware. The footage has been shared with various law enforcement agencies.

Some on social media speculate that the motorist was on drugs, while others claim he did nothing wrong. The footage is currently gaining momentum on the social media trend list.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.