Eish! 6.3.2020 07:12 pm

WATCH: Zweli Mkhize coughs in front of coronavirus-spooked SA

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize coughs in front of coronavirus-spooked SA

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

At the first briefing on Thursday to reassure South Africans not to panic at the news that the first person with Covid-19 had been diagnosed in the country, the minister raised a few eyebrows when he coughed on live TV.

It was reminiscent of the deputy health minister of Iran who made headlines for first denying that the novel coronavirus was in his country, only to have to later admit that he had contracted it.

He had also appeared on live TV coughing and sneezing.

Dr Mkhize’s coughing etiquette was very much by the book, though, as he coughed into his jacket sleeve, as advised.

Footage of the cough starting circulating shortly afterwards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Proteas to continue tour of India despite coronavirus fears 6.3.2020
Global markets extend slump as coronavirus crisis deepens 6.3.2020
No SA returnee from China is infected with coronavirus – Lin 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


today in print

Read Today's edition