WATCH: Zweli Mkhize coughs in front of coronavirus-spooked SA

It was reminiscent of the deputy health minister of Iran who made headlines for first denying that the novel coronavirus was in his country, only to have to later admit that he had contracted it.

He had also appeared on live TV coughing and sneezing.

Dr Mkhize’s coughing etiquette was very much by the book, though, as he coughed into his jacket sleeve, as advised.

Footage of the cough starting circulating shortly afterwards.

Minister Mkhize's cough on the briefing is worrying..#SAToday#Coronvirus — Buti wa Mtsonga (@molebatsi_nemo) March 5, 2020

