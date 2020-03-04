WATCH: From bloody floors to F-bombs, EFF chaos in Eastern Cape legislature

Chaos descended in the Eastern Cape Legislature during Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address (Sopa) on Tuesday, as supporters of the EFF who were in the public gallery reacted to an order by the speaker to leave the house.

While the country plummets into a recession, supporters of the party seem to relish the idea of disruptions.

Speaker Helen Sauls-August ordered security personnel to remove EFF MPLs who where allegedly refusing to leave the house.

The sitting, which was meant to discuss Mabuyane’s Sopa, descended into chaos as EFF MPs allegedly refused to leave the house due to an apparent order regarding their dress sense.

The uproar resulted in EFF supporters who were in the public gallery entering the chambers and assaulting security.

Only three weeks ago, two EFF members, Papiki Babuile and Matshidiso Botswe, were forced out of the North West provincial legislature during Premier Job Mokgoro’s state of the province address.

The EFF had questioned Mokgoro’s authority on the basis that the provincial government was under administration.

Disruptions in the public gallery were also heating up as people could be seen hurling water to the people below.

Some of the EFF members were seen swearing during the volatile atmosphere. The chaos delayed the debate for more than an hour.

The chambers were left in a state with staff left to clean the blood off the floors.

