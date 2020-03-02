Eish! 2.3.2020 01:01 pm

WATCH: NWU student forgets bag at home, gets it dropped off via helicopter

The mystery student's helicopter delivery. Image: Twitter video screenshot/@ItuhMokhele

A video emerged on social media soon after the delivery, where women can be heard asking who the receiving student is. WARNING: Video contains strong language.

A student from North West University (NWU), who allegedly left his bags at home, had them delivered in a rather over-the-top fashion.

Vaal Weekblad reports that after realising he had left his bag at home, it was delivered to him via helicopter. According to Twitter user Ituh Mokhele, the student’s parents organised the chopper.

A video emerged on social media soon after the delivery, where women can be heard asking who the receiving student is to have a schoolbag delivered to via helicopter.

Warning: This video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.  

