WATCH: NWU student forgets bag at home, gets it dropped off via helicopter

A student from North West University (NWU), who allegedly left his bags at home, had them delivered in a rather over-the-top fashion.

Vaal Weekblad reports that after realising he had left his bag at home, it was delivered to him via helicopter. According to Twitter user Ituh Mokhele, the student’s parents organised the chopper.

A video emerged on social media soon after the delivery, where women can be heard asking who the receiving student is to have a schoolbag delivered to via helicopter.

Warning: This video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

So guy forgot his bag at home and Parents decided to bring the bag with a chopper at NWU. Shuu guys???????????? #KeaDrive #Sandton pic.twitter.com/GoH245J5yk — Ituh Mokhele (@ItuhMokhele) February 28, 2020

