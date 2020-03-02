WATCH: AKA’s crowd surfing attempt ends badly

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ recent performance apparently ended in tears after his crowd surfing attempt went wrong. Unconfirmed reports claim the Fela in Versace hitmaker was performing in North West when he jumped off stage with the hope that fans would catch him, but that was not the case. He landed on the wet ground.

The rapper continued his performance from the ground, with his hand wiping his face, leaving others concluding he was crying.

“Don’t pour alcohol on him,” one of the fans can be heard saying in the background.

Part 2. He was left with so much pains???? the fans were not ready for any load but to dance. pic.twitter.com/qvvE7E2sAG — Gravity (@antigravitylite) March 1, 2020

The rapper said he stayed on the ground for five minutes.

“Yeah I figured f*ck it, I’m down here … might as well perform on the ground. To be fair I got back on stage and did it again. This time they caught me and everyone was happy and stuff,” he said.

American businesswoman Oprah Winfrey also trended at the weekend after a video of her falling during an address emerged. The media mogul happened to be talking about finding balance in one’s life when she lost hers and unfortunately landed on the floor.

oprah winfrey talks about balance until she loses her balance and falls on stage ???? pic.twitter.com/DbnNZTALcA — Fianso (@FiansoMed) February 29, 2020

