WATCH: R2.89 increase in whisky, spirits has Mantashe sweating

Social media users had a field day to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech, especially when it came to all things spirits.

The reaction on twitter was somehow triggered by Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s reaction to Mboweni’s price hike on whiskeys and spirits.

Mboweni, while tabling this year’s budget speech, said there would be no additional VAT increases as anticipated and predicted by economists and experts.

Although this was good news, Twitter was more intrigued by Mantashe’s reaction to Mboweni announcing that bottles of 750ml spirits, including whisky, gin and vodka, would rise by R2.89cents.

In a moment of apparent shock, Mantashe rubbed his face in disbelief, seemingly gobsmacked by the announcement.

Mantashe triggered numerous reactions on Twitter with several sympathizing with his instant shock.

I don't drink but I felt that pain pic.twitter.com/cRgBEARQEY — IG : Kwanele_Kuah_Mthethwa (@mthethwa_kwaneh) February 27, 2020

