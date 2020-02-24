Eish! 24.2.2020 02:09 pm

WATCH: Hippo wandering around St Lucia petrol station

Photo: Mike Cronje

St Lucia is part of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which is home to between 800 and 1,000 hippos.

A hippo was seen wandering around at an Engen petrol station in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal town on Sunday night.

The video footage of the hippo posted on Twitter prompted many surprised responses from its users.

Park manager Raymond Zulu told TimesLIVE hippos were regularly spotted in the town.

“Once a month we have a visit at the garage. We are all quite used to seeing them. They are not dangerous but nobody goes near them or feeds them. They are good for our town’s tourism,” said Zulu.

