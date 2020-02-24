WATCH: Hippo wandering around St Lucia petrol station

A hippo was seen wandering around at an Engen petrol station in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal town on Sunday night.

The video footage of the hippo posted on Twitter prompted many surprised responses from its users.

St Lucia is part of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which is home to between 800 and 1,000 hippos.

Park manager Raymond Zulu told TimesLIVE hippos were regularly spotted in the town.

“Once a month we have a visit at the garage. We are all quite used to seeing them. They are not dangerous but nobody goes near them or feeds them. They are good for our town’s tourism,” said Zulu.

Y'all letting this meat roam around nje ???????????? — M-Jay (@M_Jay94) February 24, 2020

Poor guy was probably just looking to get a Chomp. — Lizzy van Niekerk (@theshortlizzy) February 24, 2020

Delighted…..

Fun fact about Hippo’s: The hippo is considered one of the most dangerous animals in Africa and it is highly aggressive, particularly if you get between it and the water. Their canine teeth (sharp teeth) are used for fighting. pic.twitter.com/FXkDfmKYWA — otsilepule (@pulesuperman) February 24, 2020

been happening for many years now,i cant remember the name but locals have even name the hipo,i walked home from the hotel one night and heard the noise behind me , fuck i almost shat myself when i look around and she was following me..but next day i learned that its common sight — TROTSE PA (@kc_smith_Dbn_SA) February 24, 2020

It came to take powerball — The Great One (@Kash786787) February 24, 2020

