Where is he, and what did he do? Pandor takes jabs at DA over missing Maimane

Gopolang Moloko
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Henk Kruger / ANA / African News Agency

Pandor urged MPs to remember her when she leaves parliament ‘since others left without a word’.

Addressing members of parliament during day two of the state of the nation address debate on Wednesday, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor took jabs at the Democratic Alliance and asked parliament and the ANC to remember her when she was gone.

Pandor, speaking in Sesotho, said she wondered where “he is, and what he did that she did not get a chance to wish him farewell”.

“I had hoped that the interim leader or any speakers of the official opposition would tell us where he is.

“Why is it that we never got a chance to say goodbye?

“Why, while in parliament, we don’t know where he is?

“If I decide to leave work, please remember me,” she said while stressing that “he” had been devoted and it seemed they had just instructed him to go, without wishing him well.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from both parliament and the party last year. He then announced he would step down as a leader shortly after his initial statement.

