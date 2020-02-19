Eish! 19.2.2020 02:12 pm

WATCH: Ndabeni-Abrahams says she and husband went to Geneva, not Switzerland

Confused South Africans have asked the minister to clarify which Geneva she was referring to.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ attempt to defend herself against allegations of misuse of state resources turned awkward in an interview that left viewers confused on Wednesday.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was responding to allegations she used public money to fund her anniversary celebrations by taking her husband, Thato Abrahams, along on working visits to the US and Switzerland.

Two return business class tickets to Switzerland alone reportedly cost the state an alleged R76,719, and her husband had allegedly even used his wife’s officially supplied “chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz S600” to travel from Geneva to Paris, in France, “to go shopping”.

At the time, Ndabeni-Abrahams denied the allegations as a “malicious smear campaign”, reiterating that both policy and process were not flouted in her husband accompanying her to Geneva and New York.

She said in a statement at the time: “That the trip coincided with the minister’s anniversary is of no consequence as public funds were not used and/or misused for this purpose.

“It is also malicious to claim that Mr Abrahams travelled to France on a ‘shopping spree’ utilising public funds as his passport, which is available for scrutiny, clearly reveals that he was in Geneva at all times during this trip.

“A baseless allegation is also made that Mr Abrahams used a ‘chauffeur-driven Mercedes Benz S600 that was allocated to the minister’ for the said ‘shopping spree’. This is devoid of all truth because it did not happen.”

In another interview with eNCA on Wednesday morning, Ndabeni-Abrahams again defended herself against the “malicious” allegations and welcomed an investigation into the matter.

She also left South Africans asking where exactly she went with her husband.

She said: “Do you think I would take my husband to a wedding anniversary in Switzerland? I’ve never been to Switzerland. My husband has never been to Switzerland. We went to Geneva and New York to, of course, do the work that I’m expected to do.”

The minister confused South Africans who, all this time, thought Geneva was a city in Switzerland, though some argued that there was another Geneva in the US state of New York.

The city has been trending since, with social media users trying to understand what she meant.

These were some of the reactions:

