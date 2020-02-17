Sketch of Melville New Year’s shooter suspect has Twitter shook

There are more questions than answers since police released a sketch last week of a suspect in the New Year’s Eve shooting in Melville, Johannesburg.

Two women were killed and six people injured in the shooting when the occupants of a black BMW SUV cruised past Poppy’s restaurant in Melville and opened fire on patrons.

A sketch, drawn by an expert in the police, was released last week and depicted a man wearing a helmet with what appeared to be a lollipop stick or cigarette between his lips.

P1 @SaturdayStar – Identikit of the Melville Shooting drawn by an independent facial recognition expert. If you have any info, call @SAPoliceService on 08600 10111. pic.twitter.com/cIIfz5ZMqJ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020

People questioned why the person in the sketch was wearing a cycling helmet when the CCTV footage showed a black SUV driving past Poppy’s.

However, police insisted that the sketch accurately reflected the description of the suspect which they received.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele did not want to confirm whether the suspect was in a car or on a bicycle.

“Police are drawing the sketch based on the information they are getting.”

“You can be in a car wearing [a helmet] or you can be on a bike – that doesn’t matter. The fact is that person was like that,” Makhubele said.

Police have not received any feedback since the sketch was published, according to Makhubele.

Did #Rasta draw this? Eish is going to be difficult to recognize him mara good luck neh. — Zack (@Zack_here) February 8, 2020

The more I look at this sketch the more I get angry. The incompetence of people in positions like this being paid for this kak result is astounding. Do they actually take the victims serious?! Why not just search for someone who looks like this emoji ???? ? — Zindi (@Alpha75827145) February 9, 2020

So what we know so far:

He's wearing a cycling helmet, he smokes, and he has a piece of white plastic conduit coming out of his left ear. Oh and also, he may have lost his eyeballs. Please be on the lookout. — Grant (@GrantHow) February 8, 2020

Great . I will be on the lookout for a sharp nosed, thin lipped guy with a limp penis thing hanging on the side of his head — AntitheisticaLee ❤???????? (@UnmovedLee) February 8, 2020

A man with one big eye, one small eye, wearing a helmet with a squirrel tail attached and eating a stick sweet/smoking a ciggie…..shld be very easy to spot….???????????????? — J (@J72337828) February 11, 2020

Soo sum1 got paid to do ths shit. SATAFLIKA ???????????????????? — A.S.I.E.L (@asiel_asiels) February 8, 2020

Can we get a picture from the other side? Maybe that will help — Victor Kiriakis (@dee_ai89) February 8, 2020

