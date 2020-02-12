Eish! 12.2.2020 08:39 am

WATCH: Fed-up Polokwane residents empty buckets of sewage in municipal hall

Nelie Erasmus
Lishen empties a 20 litre bucket of sewage in the Polokwane municipal hall. Image: YouTube video screenshot/Polokwane Review

A frustrated couple filled two 20-litre buckets with sewage and emptied them in the municipal rates hall just before closing time.

After two months of daily complaints made to the Polokwane Municipality, two residents have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Harry Makobane and his partner, Lishen, went to the Civic Centre with the hopes that their pleas would finally be heard, reports Polokwane Review.

It is not clear what the couple’s pleas were, but as soon as more information is received, updates will follow.

This is not the first odd incident to take place at the Polokwane municipal hall.

In October 2017, Polokwane Review reported that a man walked into the hall completely naked. A passerby near the hall recorded the incident.

Please note: This video contains some nudity

Officials were said to have given the man clothes to put on as he entered the hall. His intention remains unclear.

