Eish! 11.2.2020 01:43 pm

WATCH: Exotic dancer who twerked after jaw-dropping fall from 4.2m pole says she’s OK

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Exotic dancer who twerked after jaw-dropping fall from 4.2m pole says she’s OK

Image for illustrative purpose.

The video shows Genea Sky swinging on a pole and then losing her balance.

A dancer who horrifically plummetted from a 4.2-metre pole while dancing at a gentlemen’s club in Texas says she’s just glad to be alive as it could have turned out worse.

The dancer, who goes by the name Genea Sky, posted a video explaining her current state after another video of her falling from the pole went viral on social media.

In the first video, the dancer is seen twirling around a pole only to lose her balance. After impact, she gets up to only continue twerking as though nothing had happened.

The dancer explained that she had no serious injuries aside from broken jaw, broken teeth, and a sprained ankle.

“Aside from that, I’m ok. I’m going to be ok. It’s really humbling to be alive. It could have been a lot worse.”

She highlighted that she was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Large explosion rocks Houston, houses damaged 24.1.2020
Texas shooter sacked from job before killing seven, say police 3.9.2019
Man hijacks postal truck in Texas before opening fire in latest US shooting 1.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels


today in print

Read Today's edition