WATCH: Exotic dancer who twerked after jaw-dropping fall from 4.2m pole says she’s OK

A dancer who horrifically plummetted from a 4.2-metre pole while dancing at a gentlemen’s club in Texas says she’s just glad to be alive as it could have turned out worse.

The dancer, who goes by the name Genea Sky, posted a video explaining her current state after another video of her falling from the pole went viral on social media.

In the first video, the dancer is seen twirling around a pole only to lose her balance. After impact, she gets up to only continue twerking as though nothing had happened.

The dancer explained that she had no serious injuries aside from broken jaw, broken teeth, and a sprained ankle.

“Aside from that, I’m ok. I’m going to be ok. It’s really humbling to be alive. It could have been a lot worse.”

She highlighted that she was scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.

Thank you everyone ???????????? pic.twitter.com/y2U8kPMdpT — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

I will be posting updates of my progress on here and my Instagram. And as soon as I’m healed and cleared to work again, I will be right back at XTC Cabaret in Dallas, TX putting on the same show ???????? — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

I wish I could individually respond to each person but my phone has been flooded all day. So thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out & continues to do so. Your guys’ kind words are so helpful and uplifting. I can’t say “thank you” enough ???? — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

