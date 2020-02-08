Crime 8.2.2020 09:20 am

‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced

Citizen reporter
‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced

The suspect in the Melville shootings. Picture: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

The latest sketch may help the police to crack the case, but social media feels we may still have some way to go.

After a “facial reconstruction” by a sketch artist of the main suspect in a brutal drive-by shooting was released to the media, many reactions suggested the oft-mocked portrait artist Rasta should also have been given a shot.

Twitter had many questions, including why the shooter seemed to be wearing a bicycle helmet and sucking on a lollipop.

Another suggestion was that the killer resembled former minister Bathabile Dlamini.

A deadly shooting just an hour into the new year in Melville, Johannesburg, is yet to lead to any arrests. The drive-by crime left two women dead and six other people injured and hospitalised.

Video footage captured the moments a black BMW SUV drove past Poppy’s restaurant and opened fire on its patrons.

Some victims were shot in the pelvis, some in the leg, the back and another was left in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Panyaza Lesufi assured the media five days later that police were close to “cracking” the case.

“The car that was involved was a cloned car, the number plate does not match the plates of the car. It is also a car that belongs to somebody who was not nearby,” Lesufi said.

The tragedy left not only the Melville community, but also those who frequent the popular 7th street, reeling.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said two weeks after the crime that although there were no arrests in connection with the New Year’s Eve shootings in Melville, they had uncovered promising leads. A cash reward was also being offered for any information.

“No arrests have been made but the police are following the leads. We can put our foot down. It’s a question of time until this is resolved.”

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods 13.2.2020
Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears 13.2.2020
Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20 12.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


today in print

Read Today's edition