‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced

After a “facial reconstruction” by a sketch artist of the main suspect in a brutal drive-by shooting was released to the media, many reactions suggested the oft-mocked portrait artist Rasta should also have been given a shot.

Twitter had many questions, including why the shooter seemed to be wearing a bicycle helmet and sucking on a lollipop.

Another suggestion was that the killer resembled former minister Bathabile Dlamini.

P1 @SaturdayStar – Identikit of the Melville Shooting drawn by an independent facial recognition expert. If you have any info, call @SAPoliceService on 08600 10111. pic.twitter.com/cIIfz5ZMqJ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020

A deadly shooting just an hour into the new year in Melville, Johannesburg, is yet to lead to any arrests. The drive-by crime left two women dead and six other people injured and hospitalised.

Video footage captured the moments a black BMW SUV drove past Poppy’s restaurant and opened fire on its patrons. Some victims were shot in the pelvis, some in the leg, the back and another was left in critical condition after being shot in the head. Panyaza Lesufi assured the media five days later that police were close to “cracking” the case. “The car that was involved was a cloned car, the number plate does not match the plates of the car. It is also a car that belongs to somebody who was not nearby,” Lesufi said. The tragedy left not only the Melville community, but also those who frequent the popular 7th street, reeling.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said two weeks after the crime that although there were no arrests in connection with the New Year’s Eve shootings in Melville, they had uncovered promising leads. A cash reward was also being offered for any information.

“No arrests have been made but the police are following the leads. We can put our foot down. It’s a question of time until this is resolved.”

2 questions Jeanette, why is the shooter sucking on a fizzpop and why was he wearing a bicycle helmet? ???? Is that Bathabile Dlamini? ???????? pic.twitter.com/eV2FqUZjRB — Victor Kiriakis (@dee_ai89) February 8, 2020

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

