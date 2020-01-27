Eish! 27.1.2020 02:37 pm

WATCH: Nine arrested after Greenside street fight

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Nine arrested after Greenside street fight

The video shows a number of people trading blows in the middle of the street.

Circumstances which led to the arrest of nine people in Greenside, who in a video trending on social media can be seen throwing punches in the middle of a street, are under police investigation.

Police reportedly said a case of common assault has been opened after a mob of people were seen battling it out in Greenside, Johannesburg, on Friday night.

It is understood that the fight was as a result of two women who allegedly had an issue with each other. The women both allegedly called for family members as backup.

The footage shows a chaotic scene as one man can be punching another man.

Both men fall to the ground in a heated exchange of fists.

An aerial view of the fight shows not one, but several people fighting. The reason for the fight is still unclear, although police are currently probing circumstances surrounding the incident.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five more arrested in Durban Solid Waste tender scandal, including a senior official 24.1.2020
Two more men arrested for murder of Diepsloot police captain 22.1.2020
Two more suspects arrested for alleged murder of Itsoseng reverend 22.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Discriminatory apartheid-era black marriage law reversed in high court

Politics Limpopo now the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership

Crime How tax money goes up in smoke

South Africa ‘It’s good to be back in the country’- Shiraaz Mohamed

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping


today in print

Read Today's edition