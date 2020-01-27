WATCH: Nine arrested after Greenside street fight

Circumstances which led to the arrest of nine people in Greenside, who in a video trending on social media can be seen throwing punches in the middle of a street, are under police investigation.

Police reportedly said a case of common assault has been opened after a mob of people were seen battling it out in Greenside, Johannesburg, on Friday night.

It is understood that the fight was as a result of two women who allegedly had an issue with each other. The women both allegedly called for family members as backup.

The footage shows a chaotic scene as one man can be punching another man.

Both men fall to the ground in a heated exchange of fists.

An aerial view of the fight shows not one, but several people fighting. The reason for the fight is still unclear, although police are currently probing circumstances surrounding the incident.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

