WATCH: Another Mercedes-Benz driver speeds off without paying for petrol

Citizen reporter
‘Januworry’ seems to be taking its toll on drivers.

Another Mercedes-Benz driver has been caught by petrol attendants allegedly after filling up and trying to flee without paying. In videos shared by Dr Cam Modisane on social media, the black Mercedes C-Class can be seen speeding off before being stopped by the attendants.

According to the eyewitness, the attendants chased after him and took his car keys.

The incident happened at Windmill Park in the East Rand at the weekend.

Earlier this month, a Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupé driver was caught on CCTV driving off without paying for petrol.

 

Hello januworry

