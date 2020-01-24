Motsepe’s ‘Africa loves Trump’ gets Twitter streets talking

South African business mogul Patrice Motsepe has got tongues wagging on Twitter after telling American President Donald Trump that Africa loves him.

Motsepe was speaking on camera after being invited to dine with the US president at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The footage shows Motsepe clearly stating that Africa loves America and that Africa loved Trump.

“We want America to do well, we want you (Trump) to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world.”

The business mogul appeared to have rattled a few on social media. Tweets popped up in response to the declaration.

Hell no Africans don't love Trump!!! .. pic.twitter.com/KYNLSzgsNg — Ndondo Mondli (@MondliNdondo) January 23, 2020

Which Afrika is this fool talking about?? #Motsepe — Dallas Maloka (@DallasMaloka) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that he would not attend the World Economic Forum but would take the time to focus on pressing domestic issues.

The World Economic Forum, held in Switzerland will run between 21 and 24 January.

South Africa is represented by senior government and civil society representatives led by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

Don't get it twisted homeboy???? When Motsepe said "We" & "Africa" he wasn't talking about you and I or any other ordinary African man or woman in the street, he meant him & his fellow multi million & billionaire captains of indistry peers. The man is a capitalist. The end. pic.twitter.com/MBWALbnF8e — Thabo Makaota (@masthibo) January 23, 2020

