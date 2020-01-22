Eish! 22.1.2020 04:10 pm

Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Citizen reporter
Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, 30 July 2019. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA)

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe apologised for the delay, saying it was because ‘weighty issues’ were discussed.

Some of the journalists present at Wednesday’s media briefing at Luthuli House on the outcome of the African National Congress’s (ANC) recent lekgotla staged a walkout after they were kept waiting.

The SABC’s Samkele Maseko posted a pic and some video footage of the minor protest for punctuality.

Magashule and other ANC officials arrived after noon at a briefing scheduled for 11am, which eventually began at almost half-past twelve.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe began the briefing by apologising for the late start.

“You’ll appreciate that we had quite weighty issues to attend to and make sure that we give you the best possible context, so that when you report back to the good citizens of South Africa, you give them a thorough and fair understanding of what the ANC” decided on at a national executive meeting that was held on 17 and 18 January, followed by a lekgotla on 19 and 20 January.

READ MORE: SAA should be retained as a national airline – Magashule

Magashule also apologised for the delay before beginning to issue his statement.

Those in attendance as part of the ANC’s panel at the briefing included Lindiwe Zulu, Dakota Legoete, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Thoko Didiza.

Magashule outlined what was resolved at the meeting, which included what the party agreed to regarding the nation’s struggling state-owned enterprises, as well as the “strengthening of BEE and other policies to transform racial, patriarchal and monopoly ownership patterns in our economy,” and the endorsement of moving ahead with amending the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

More on that here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We will ‘strengthen BEE’ and move forward with expropriating land – Magashule 22.1.2020
SAA should be retained as a national airline – Magashule 22.1.2020
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni dies in meeting 20.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition