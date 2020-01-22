Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Some of the journalists present at Wednesday’s media briefing at Luthuli House on the outcome of the African National Congress’s (ANC) recent lekgotla staged a walkout after they were kept waiting.

The SABC’s Samkele Maseko posted a pic and some video footage of the minor protest for punctuality.

Magashule and other ANC officials arrived after noon at a briefing scheduled for 11am, which eventually began at almost half-past twelve.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe began the briefing by apologising for the late start.

“You’ll appreciate that we had quite weighty issues to attend to and make sure that we give you the best possible context, so that when you report back to the good citizens of South Africa, you give them a thorough and fair understanding of what the ANC” decided on at a national executive meeting that was held on 17 and 18 January, followed by a lekgotla on 19 and 20 January.

READ MORE: SAA should be retained as a national airline – Magashule

Magashule also apologised for the delay before beginning to issue his statement.

Those in attendance as part of the ANC’s panel at the briefing included Lindiwe Zulu, Dakota Legoete, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Thoko Didiza.

Magashule outlined what was resolved at the meeting, which included what the party agreed to regarding the nation’s struggling state-owned enterprises, as well as the “strengthening of BEE and other policies to transform racial, patriarchal and monopoly ownership patterns in our economy,” and the endorsement of moving ahead with amending the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

More on that here.

#BREAKING Journalists walk-out at Luthuli House as after waiting over an hour for a briefing that was meant to start at 11:00. pic.twitter.com/wZrdKVoCdh — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) January 22, 2020

[JUST-IN] Some Journalists stage a walk-out at Luthuli House for being made to wait over an hour for a briefing that was meant to start at 11:00. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/CkEiCog9BW — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) January 22, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.