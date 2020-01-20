Crime 20.1.2020 07:25 pm

WATCH: Driver doing more than 200km/h passed by flying old Opel

Citizen reporter
Even though the driver reaches 250km/h, it’s not nearly enough to keep up either.

At the end of a day that started with headlines of a driver who travelled at more than 300km/h in Midrand last week, another video has emerged showing yet more illegal speeding.

This one shows a driver passing other vehicles on a rural road and quickly reaching a speed of more than 200km/h according to his own speedometer, which he’s filming himself.

Astonishingly, he’s then passed by someone going considerably faster in an old Opel Kadett.

“Daar gat hy!” says the driver, who continues to watch the old hatchback becoming little more than a speck on the horizon even though the man filming reaches about 250km himself.

The driver appears hugely impressed by the Opel and laughs, screaming, “Jou bliksem!” adding that “Dis onmenslik,” meaning “It’s inhuman”.

Watch the video below. It’s not known where or when it was filmed.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee asked on Twitter: “When will these idiots realize that speed kills?”

