Crime 17.1.2020 09:51 am

Man gets arrested for another crime after being released on bail

Citizen reporter
Man gets arrested for another crime after being released on bail

Image: File photo

The suspect allegedly pretended to be a police officer and tried to evade arrest.

On Thursday, Thomas Magane, 28, appeared in Moutse Magistrate’s Court in Dennilton after he was arrested for being in possession of police equipment.

He was released on R4,000 bail and his case was postponed until 23 February while police investigations are still continuing.

He was then rearrested by the police from Mpumalanga for theft of a police firearm.

The suspect was arrested during an operation that was conducted along Loskop/Ntwane Road next to Moutse Magistrate’s Court last December.

He was found in possession of a South African Police Service uniform including a firearm, ammunition, grenades, handcuffs, bulletproof vest and reflector jacket.

The suspect allegedly pretended to be a police officer and tried to evade arrest.

He is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, a bulletproof vest and other items.

Investigations into how he acquired police equipment and uniform are still proceeding.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two men sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for rape of 22-year-old woman 30.1.2020
Arrests made for possession of unlicensed firearms 27.1.2020
Woman arrested after allegedly killing her baby 15.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20


today in print

Read Today's edition