Man gets arrested for another crime after being released on bail

On Thursday, Thomas Magane, 28, appeared in Moutse Magistrate’s Court in Dennilton after he was arrested for being in possession of police equipment.

He was released on R4,000 bail and his case was postponed until 23 February while police investigations are still continuing.

He was then rearrested by the police from Mpumalanga for theft of a police firearm.

The suspect was arrested during an operation that was conducted along Loskop/Ntwane Road next to Moutse Magistrate’s Court last December.

He was found in possession of a South African Police Service uniform including a firearm, ammunition, grenades, handcuffs, bulletproof vest and reflector jacket.

The suspect allegedly pretended to be a police officer and tried to evade arrest.

He is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, a bulletproof vest and other items.

Investigations into how he acquired police equipment and uniform are still proceeding.

