WATCH: Officer arrested for misconduct after ‘jou ma se p**s’ video

Police have arrested one of their own, a sergeant stationed at the Pretoria West, on charges of intimidation, crimen injuria and discharging a firearm in a municipal place after a video surfaced on social media showing an officer in a confrontation with civilians.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said an investigation was under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which showed the angry officer addressing someone in the video as a boy.

WATCH: Video 1/2 Pretoria West @SAPoliceService stopped this motorist. Look at the behavior of the officer. pic.twitter.com/RBWmjQT8c8 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 16, 2020

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Charlotte Maxeke Street in Pretoria West. The 43-year-old officer is alleged to have drawn his firearm to threaten the complainant.

Peters said: “Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has instructed that an urgent departmental investigation be undertaken to address the sergeant’s unbecoming conduct captured on a video clip that is now circulating on various social media platforms.”

Mawela stressed that “such conduct was in direct contravention of the police code of conduct and disciplinary regulations”.

WATCH: Video 2/2 Pretoria West @SAPoliceService stopped this motorist. Look at the behavior of the officer…. pic.twitter.com/6rVKRFMYQx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 16, 2020

In the video, a commotion broke out between the officer and residents in the area at around 10pm. One can clearly hear the conversation between the man filming the video, Dombo Ntsieni Elson and the police officer.

Elson is a manager at a car service in the area. He told the Pretoria Rekord that one of his friends was also working in the area.

“The officer pulled up behind my car and said that he wanted to search my vehicle. He opened the back of my vehicle and the left-back door. He was acting very aggressively. He was most definitely under the influence of something,” said Elson.

The officer was reportedly in the possession of an R5 rifle.

In the video, Elson said: “Officer Molefe is opening fire on us.

“He fired one shot as a warning, but luckily not on us.”

In the video, the officer is standing in the parking lot walking with his rifle.

“I will kill you. You are lucky. I’m a cop, boy. You will respect me. I am angry, bra. I am a priest.”

The officer then proceeds to swear at Elson.

