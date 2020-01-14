Eish! 14.1.2020 03:49 pm

WATCH: Senior SAPS members confuse left with right at Maponya’s funeral

Citizen reporter
Poet Jessica Mlangeni was also asked to move out of the family marquee.

South African Police Service (SAPS) members have been highly criticised following a marching blunder at the funeral service of Richard Maponya on Tuesday. SAPS members did everything right, until the moment they had to march to the chaplain’s command, and seemed to have confused left with right.

While they all should have faced the same direction to the left, two members turned right and ended up facing the other members who were rightfully facing left. A brief discussion was had among the four as they clarified which direction they should have faced.

Watch clips of the blunder below:

The funeral service was attended by dignitaries such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, to name a few.

The celebrated entrepreneur and businessman died last week Monday in hospital at the age of 99.

He was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Poet Jessica Mbangeni also faced criticism for making her way to the marquee, seemingly without invitation, as she was later asked to leave by the SAPS official. The official had called for a family member to recite a poem when Mbangeni also made her way to the front. Right after the family member was done, the SAPS member asked Mbangeni to leave the marquee.

Watch video from SABC:

