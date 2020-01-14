Ndlozi shares video of Ramaphosa supporter saying she slept through his speech

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared a clip from SABC News in a bid to show that President Cyril Ramaphosa is “driving his people to sleep”.

In the clip, an enthusiastic ANC supporter at party’s January 8 celebrations, dressed in yellow, is seen celebrating and shouting “Viva ANC, viva!”

She is asked by interviewer Samkele Maseko what her takeaway from Ramaphosa’s speech was.

“What did you take out of the president’s speech and what’s there to celebrate?”

“I was sleeping by that time I’m sorry,” is the supporter’s reply.

Ndlozi shared the clip alongside the caption: “Must Watch: Thuma Mina driving his people to sleep”, along with a sleep emoji and the hashtag #JanuarySleepStatement.

The ANC’s annual January 8 speech took place on Saturday, January 11 at the Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Ndlozi is earning a reputation for catching people sleeping.

In 2016, he coined the term “sleepist”, in reference to then international relations minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, who was caught sleeping in parliament.

“I’m worried that this minister that we pay so much is sleeping in parliament. We pay you, don’t sleep here! You are a sleepist, do you think we are sleepists here?” he said, a comment met with laughter and cheers.

He added that he was concerned that she would fall over in the position she was sleeping in.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

