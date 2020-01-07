WATCH: ‘1.1 million 763 million’ – Motshekga nearly has her own Zuma number moment

In a more amusing moment from the announcement of the matric results, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga stumbled while trying to read a large number, in a manner reminiscent of former president Jacob Zuma’s own troubles with numerous numbers, stats and figures over the years.

Zuma became globally famous for mangling the reading of numbers, particularly once when he had tried to read out the membership figures of the ANC – but there were numerous other equally cringeworthy moments.

On Tuesday, Motshekga herself tried to read out a number of more than 1 million, which she said represented how many pupils had achieved passes that had allowed them access to higher education in the decade since 2009.

She said: “Between 2009 and 2019, as sector, we have produced more than 1.1 million 763 million… neh…” When the audience began to laugh, she said: “You can count. It’s 1 million 763 [thousand],” she corrected herself before making a self-effacing joke about stress, which led to further amusement in the audience.

