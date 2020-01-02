If Lindiwe Sisulu asks you for money on Facebook, say no

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has taken to Twitter to warn her followers to be careful if they are approached by someone claiming to be her on Facebook.

Sisulu, tweeting from an unverified account which is believed to be hers, said:

“Please be alerted to a number of fake facebook accounts using my name. These accounts have been requesting money from people.

“I DO NOT condone the existence of these accounts.”

The minister ended her tweet by directing her followers to the one true Lindiwe Sisulu Facebook page.

In the meanwhile, those approached for money by someone claiming to be the minister should not take the bait.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

