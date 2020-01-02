Eish! 2.1.2020 11:21 am

If Lindiwe Sisulu asks you for money on Facebook, say no

Citizen reporter
If Lindiwe Sisulu asks you for money on Facebook, say no

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Photo: Chantall Presence / ANA

The minister has warned the public that there are fake Facebook accounts posing as her and trying to con people out of money.

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has taken to Twitter to warn her followers to be careful if they are approached by someone claiming to be her on Facebook.

Sisulu, tweeting from an unverified account which is believed to be hers, said:

“Please be alerted to a number of fake facebook accounts using my name. These accounts have been requesting money from people.

“I DO NOT condone the existence of these accounts.”

The minister ended her tweet by directing her followers to the one true Lindiwe Sisulu Facebook page.

In the meanwhile, those approached for money by someone claiming to be the minister should not take the bait.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Twitter declares Tito Mboweni the minister of garlic 31.12.2019
Black Twitter protests about not receiving invites for ‘KFC Wedding’ 30.12.2019
Think twice before sending that tweet, it can get you fired 20.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

General Parental leave for new dads an ‘historic victory’

Editorials It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition