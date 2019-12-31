Eish! 31.12.2019 10:27 am

Twitter declares Tito Mboweni the minister of garlic

Citizen reporter
Twitter declares Tito Mboweni the minister of garlic

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni photoshopped onto a can of Lucky Star pilchards. Picture: Twitter.

The minister’s well known habit of showing off his cooking skills on social media continues to be met with a mixed reception.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is well known for showing off his amateur cooking talent on Twitter and has been dubbed the ‘minister of Lucky Star’ for his constant tweeting about the popular brand of pilchard.

Some have suggested that he has shares in the Lucky Star brand, but he has clarified that “I have no relationship with them but enjoy the fish”.

However, when he took to Twitter to offer his “best dinner of the year”, a Lucky Star pilchards stew, it wasn’t the pilchards themselves which took centre stage but the amount of garlic Mboweni appeared to have used in the dish.

The minister received many responses, almost all of which mentioned the amount of garlic he used, with many questioning it, although some did express the view that there is “no such thing” as too much garlic.

Whether Mboweni has taken all the garlic criticism in his stride is unclear. While he is well known for his social media presence, evening earning himself the nickname ‘Tweeto‘ at one point, he recently left Twitter, calling it an “abusive” platform.

“After a long thought process, I have decided not to do any original tweets anymore. I might, just might, retweet (not endorsement). I came to the conclusion that Twitter is no longer about its original purpose: ie to create a networked society. It is now an abusive platform,” he tweeted in October.

In December, however, he was persuaded to rejoin the social network by his “Kigali friends”, including none other than Rwandan President Paul Kagame himself.

Mboweni is known for his love of Kigali, and at one point was met with criticism from South Africans on social media for saying the Rwandan capital was cleaner than Johannesburg.

Following a tweet from Kagame saying Mboweni should go back to tweeting, the minister said he’d make a “final decision” on December 13. Later that day, he announced his decision to rejoin the platform: “Whilst some are doing a huge Brexit vote, my decision is #IAmStaying here,” he tweeted.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Black Twitter protests about not receiving invites for ‘KFC Wedding’ 30.12.2019
Think twice before sending that tweet, it can get you fired 20.12.2019
Trump says he ‘did nothing wrong’ ahead of impeachment vote 18.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition