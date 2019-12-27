‘Yooh, I’m dying,’ cries burnt cable theft suspect in video

The City of Ekurhuleni says technicians have identified the extent of the damages at the Wychwood substation following an attempted cable theft on Thursday.

Wychwood and parts of Primrose were without power on Thursday after a man allegedly attempted to steal cables. He was found with burns to his body crying for help.

“Paramedics attend to a burnt suspect who was caught fleeing the scene after an attempted cable theft at Wychwood substation,” says the city.

In a video that City of Ekurhuleni shared on social media, the man can be seen crying for help following the unfortunate incident.

He cries out: “Yooh! I’m dying,” as paramedics ask him to stand still so they can help him.

His clothes are burnt from the incident, and his flesh hanging from the arms and legs, while it is peeled off in some areas.

See screenshots of the video below:

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

