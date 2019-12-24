Eish! 24.12.2019 09:07 am

Videos of wife caught by hubby hiding under boyfriend’s bed cause a stir on social media

Citizen reporter
The woman remains calm as the husband loses his mind.

South Africans were left in shock after a video of a woman caught hiding under her alleged side piece’s bed surfaced on social media.

According to her husband, the woman left her work at 4pm but it seems going home that early was not part of the plan for her.

How the husband figured where to find her, remains a mystery.

The man walks into a backroom supposedly being rented by the side piece and recognises pillows and blankets from his house.

“These are my children’s blankets. This is our pillow, here in a back room,” says the husband.

They start searching the house for more clues that the room is his wife’s love nest, until they eventually find her under the bed. Social media users are still shocked as to how she managed to get under there.

“What are you doing under the bed? Why are you allowing yourself to be hidden under the bed? You left your big house to come and hide under a bed in a backroom with boys? Your children are at home home, I left them alone. You must stay with this man so you can have sex without hiding anymore,” says the angry husband to a calm woman, who doesn’t say much throughout the incident.

He also threatens to post the video on social media.

The woman has been trending since, with some making jokes out of the situation while others feel sorry for the husband.

