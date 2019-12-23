Eish! 23.12.2019 01:47 pm

WATCH: Man underestimates his size, gets stuck trying to enter house

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Man underestimates his size, gets stuck trying to enter house

.

An empty Heineken bottle was painfully used to hit the man.

Social media users were left amused following a video shared by Twitter user, TheLifestyleTourist.

In the video, a young man is caught allegedly trying to enter a house through a window in broad daylight.

He underestimates his size and thinks he can climb through the burglar bars, and unfortunately gets stuck.

The property’s owners find him and give him a painful beating with a Heineken bottle. The man aims for the knees, while a woman in the background can be heard insulting the man, asking how he thought he would be successful.

She also tells him to explain to his friends what happened to him when he tried to enter the house.

It was unclear where and when the incident took place.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Man steals from sleeping man on train 28.7.2017


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child

Editorials Kendal power station is too big to lose, but too dirty to keep using?

General 2019, a year of presidential dithering and ever more turmoil

Business News Unions implore Eskom to rehire engineers who actually have a clue

Cricket Aiden Markram’s Test career has hardly been thrown into the bonfire


today in print

Read Today's edition