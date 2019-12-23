WATCH: Man underestimates his size, gets stuck trying to enter house

Social media users were left amused following a video shared by Twitter user, TheLifestyleTourist.

In the video, a young man is caught allegedly trying to enter a house through a window in broad daylight.

He underestimates his size and thinks he can climb through the burglar bars, and unfortunately gets stuck.

The property’s owners find him and give him a painful beating with a Heineken bottle. The man aims for the knees, while a woman in the background can be heard insulting the man, asking how he thought he would be successful.

She also tells him to explain to his friends what happened to him when he tried to enter the house.

It was unclear where and when the incident took place.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.