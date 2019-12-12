WATCH: Mbalula branded a ‘clown’ after bizarre interview

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been labelled a “clown” on social media, with his ability to take his job seriously called into question following a bizarre interview with SABC News at the recent International Civil Aviation Day Airshow in Polokwane.

A clip of the end of the interview went viral, in which the minister says: “I need to inspire. I can’t be into something and I just look hishi hishi hishi, I’ve got to be higi higi higi there!”

His comment was actually part of a much longer interview in which the minister also had some serious things to say. His interviewer ended with a question about whether, as part of the airshow, Mbalula would be jumping out of one of the planes himself and landing with the help of a parachute.

“That is possible with Razzmatazz, Mbaweezy,” he said, citing two of his many nicknames.

“Anything is possible. Parachute, anything, air traffic control. That’s it. I like to walk the talk. I didn’t come here as a master of transport [sic], but I came and I’m put here I have to study, learn, be advised, but I need to inspire,” was the full quote, before the minister went on to make the strange comment that went viral.

Regardless of what Mbalula said elsewhere in the interview, social media was not impressed with the clip, accusing the minister of being a “clown”, someone who should be in the “entertainment industry” rather than a public servant and someone who failed to take his job seriously.

According to a report in George Herald on Thursday, it’s not just the general public who is irritated with Mbaks.

Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and MEC for transport Bonginkosi Madikizela has voiced concerns over his working relationship with the transport minister, saying “it is frustrating to work with Mbalula”.

He said he experienced difficulties with commitment from Mbalula when dealing with matters of transport in the province, stating that an impasse surrounding the George public bus system, Go George, was one of the challenges receiving little attention from Mbalula.

A Go George bus was recently torched, allegedly by people involved in the city’s taxi industry, in an ongoing battle between those linked to the taxi industry and the City, which has been battling for taxi operators to relinquish their operating rights so the bus service can operate, since back in 2006.

“You will remember that when we went to George [on August 1], myself and him, we promised the people of that area that we will be back there in 45 days. And, because I respect the issue of intergovernmental relations and cooperative governance, I cannot go back there alone. I have been waiting on him since then,” he said.

Madikizela said he would write to Mbalula to arrange a meeting to address transport issues in the province, including Go George.

Mbalula is misplaced, he is suppose to be in the entertainment industry. In the Cabinet we need someone who can do their job well, not a clown we've got enough. — Enhla Ngimangele! (@NzwakeleRSA1) December 8, 2019

Why does the SABC treat this man like he’s a celebrity by signing off with ‘the minister of transport, razzmatazz’? We are sinking lower by the day https://t.co/YgHbddyRNI — Dean Macpherson MP ???????? (@DeanMacpherson) December 8, 2019

Mbalula should be an actor than be a minister and he must act on low budget comedy movies the man is a clown — Iinda4mlindos (@Iinda62394850) December 11, 2019

I don't understand if Mbalula is really a minister or this man is there to clown around. Seem like he takes nothing serious. — Nkusheng – Ntsakisi ???????? (@Gates_Baloyi) December 9, 2019

You can no longer make this stuff up. This and Fikile Mbalula’s clown antics in the face of Eskom, SAA and PRASA would have made the script writers of Monty Python and Black Adder very proud. — From Texas with Love (@kalaharilad) December 9, 2019

Mbalula is a clown. It beggars the mind that he is in Cabinet. He doesn’t know how to spell gravitas. And we pay him. Makes me sick. — Judith Hawarden (@JudeHawarden) December 10, 2019

Mbalula is in Harrismith wearing Traffic Police uniform. Traffic officers are saluting him & he can't salute back!! pic.twitter.com/grxLrzqy7X — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) December 12, 2019

Mbalula will come for camera shooting and red carpet. Another opportunity for him to take selfies. https://t.co/ONtRAOzqjf — Nkomose (@MluMagubane) December 12, 2019

No minister on earth has ever been as lucky as Fikile Mbalula. No competence needed, no physical health required, no eloquence required. Just an ability to dance for one's supper and say a lot of nothing very quick. When I grow up I want to be that lucky. Oh I forgot, lick butt. — The Vendalist (@CadreFloyd) December 12, 2019

