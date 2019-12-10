Rasta says ‘Zozibini Tunzi’ painting was photoshopped

Artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, has clarified that the painting being circulated on social media claiming to be his has been photoshopped.

The painter, known to usually miss the mark with portraits of well known people, said the painting, purporting to be that of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, when it, in fact, is of American-Jamaican model Grace Jones, was being used to ridicule his talent.

“The photo on the left is false. It’s Photoshop of the one on right, please retweet for awareness,” he said.

The painter and Jones trended on social media on Monday after someone photoshopped Jones’ onto one of Rasta’s old paintings and shared it.

What's Rasta's Twitter handle? This was supposed to be Zozibini Tunzi and I'm utterly disappointed by this painting. I want to meet Rasta and hopefully I hide his pains,pencils,crayons and canvas. This should not be allowed any longer. This a TV game character? pic.twitter.com/dDaZ2LsmvV — Theo The Ninja™ (@Yung_TheoLogyZA) December 9, 2019

Rasta made Grace Jones trend pic.twitter.com/QqCwqBiRzr — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) December 10, 2019

We understand that you are hustling Rasta, but this is a deformation of character haaaa pic.twitter.com/ubZZcAcC2Q — Mayana the Gershom (@Mayana_Twala) December 10, 2019

Nooo guys Rasta Rasta Rasta????????????????????noo maaan is this real pic.twitter.com/OC7DJF6Vh2 — ????Pina “G” Mogodi#Visionary????????‍???????????? (@Pinagare_Mogodi) December 9, 2019

Rasta is like a child doesn't want to listen no matter what you do to him look at the guilt in his face ????????????????????????…#ZoziTunzi#havefaith pic.twitter.com/aeQGvfcBcG — Menzi Khumalo ???????????????????????? (@mizz_knievil) December 9, 2019

But this is Grace Jones Rasta where is @zozitunzi ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cUYSUrp2KF — IG: obakenism (@obacanism) December 10, 2019

So some idiot decided to Photoshop one of Rasta's paintings with a Grace Jones portrait and fellow idiots are trolling #Rasta and assuming it was his failed attempt at portraying Zozibini? What a wow! https://t.co/krCV1ZyfbB — No~One (@Victor_Tshabs) December 10, 2019

