Eish! 10.12.2019 12:57 pm

Rasta says ‘Zozibini Tunzi’ painting was photoshopped

Citizen reporter
Picture: Rasta/Twitter

Rasta and Grace Jones trended on social media on Monday following the edited painting.

Artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, has clarified that the painting being circulated on social media claiming to be his has been photoshopped.

The painter, known to usually miss the mark with portraits of well known people, said the painting, purporting to be that of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, when it, in fact, is of American-Jamaican model Grace Jones, was being used to ridicule his talent.

“The photo on the left is false. It’s Photoshop of the one on right, please retweet for awareness,” he said.

The painter and Jones trended on social media on Monday after someone photoshopped Jones’ onto one of Rasta’s old paintings and shared it.

