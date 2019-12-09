Eish! 9.12.2019 02:45 pm

Walmart apologises for sweaters showing Santa ‘taking cocaine’

Citizen reporter
Walmart apologises for sweaters showing Santa ‘taking cocaine’

Image:Twitter/@Inagreensuit

The sweater shows a character believed to be Santa Clause behind a table with three lines of white ‘snow’ laid in front of him.

Walmart Canada has apologised for selling inappropriate Christmas sweaters which show Santa behind a table, seemingly getting ready to sniff some cocaine.

The company apologised for the sweaters following complaints on social media.

The sweaters were sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca and the company said the views did not “represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website”, Newsweek reports.

“We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologise for any unintended offence this may have caused.”

The online description of the sweater states: “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.

“That’s why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.

“He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high-quality aroma of the snow.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Can you give me patience with idiots, please Santa? 6.12.2019
Spain seizes submarine full of ‘several tonnes’ of cocaine 25.11.2019
The British village that keeps finding cash 20.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition