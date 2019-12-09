Walmart apologises for sweaters showing Santa ‘taking cocaine’

Walmart Canada has apologised for selling inappropriate Christmas sweaters which show Santa behind a table, seemingly getting ready to sniff some cocaine.

The company apologised for the sweaters following complaints on social media.

EXCUSE ME HWAT, WALMART IS ADVERTISING COCAINE ON ITS CHRISTMAS SWEATERS pic.twitter.com/dDmryFoc3C — Greg McChesney (@InAGreenSuit) December 6, 2019

The sweaters were sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca and the company said the views did not “represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website”, Newsweek reports.

“We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologise for any unintended offence this may have caused.”

The online description of the sweater states: “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.

“That’s why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.

“He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high-quality aroma of the snow.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

