‘Racy’ billboard has Pretoria church fuming

A roadhouse in the north of Pretoria will have to remove one of their advertising billboards after a local church reported the franchise to the authorities, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

On November 22, the advertising regulation board requested the business to remove the advertisement from the roadhouse in Lavender Road, Sinoville, within two weeks.

In October, the Reformed Church in Annlin (ARB) contacted various stakeholders about the billboard advertising Kota Joe.

The church accused Kota Joe of using the suggestive image on a billboard advertisement.

Kota Joe responded to the ARB and denied the allegations by the church and argued not all advertising is appealing to all people and they have received several compliments on the billboard.

ALSO READ: ANC to ‘immediately remove’ billboard with embarrassing spelling error

In response, Kota Joe’s operations manager Lindsey Lottering wrote back to the church and said they pursued a fresh, unique and different approach to their advertising, and used the same advertising in all their roadhouses, and have yet to receive a complaint.

“We have only ever received compliments and are well-known for our advertising. The advert does not encourage any activity that may harm a woman or child in any way, and has no reference to, or disrespects any religious beliefs. It only shows a woman enjoying a Kota Joe meal.

“We do not feel in any way this is derogatory or degrades a woman whatsoever as you imply. Our approach to our advertising was never intended to cause offence to anyone but, unfortunately, this will not appeal to all,” the franchise said in a letter in June 2019.

The ARB said in the report that it had considered various clauses which included offensive advertising, gender and children.

“The advertising is reminiscent of old-fashioned, over-sexualised advertising that uses women to promote completely unrelated products,” the ARB said in the report.

“While the directorate can see a possible link between the ‘old-fashioned’ nature of a roadhouse, and this ‘old-fashioned’ advertising, this does not make it acceptable. Indeed, it is exactly the type of mindset that the code seeks to address.

“The ARB further said the advert headline, ‘More than a mouthful…’ attempts to make a pun between the idea of a large helping of food, and the sexual pun that is implied by a sexy woman toying with a rather phallic waffle on a stick.

“Given the dominance of the woman in the communication, as compared to the much smaller, phallic, waffle on a stick, the pay-off line attaches to the woman rather than the food. In this context, the directorate agrees with the complainant that the woman becomes objectified: included only for her value as a sexual object and serving no other purpose.

“Members of the ARB are advised not to accept the advertisement in its current format. The advertiser is requested to remove the advertisement within two weeks.”

Kota Joe in Annlin were given until Friday to take the advertisement down.

Kota Joe franchise owner of the branch in the north, Claudio de Sousa, said he was looking forward to the new advert.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.