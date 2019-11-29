WATCH: Mapisa-Nqakula accused of shading Malema at King Sigcawu’s funeral

Minister of Defence and Military Services Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula spoke at the funeral of amaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu on Friday, with her speech’s reference to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaving people on social media wondering if the minister had insulted Julius Malema and his party.

Mapisa-Nqakula referred to the “Economic Freedom Front” and their leader Malema.

Someone corrected the minister, who then said: “Oh no, that’s an insult” and apologised.

“You are not the Freedom Front at all, far from it,” she said.

In the SABC footage of the speech, the camera cuts to Malema looking wounded, while EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared to take the error on the chin, as he can be seen smiling.

It is unclear if this was a genuine insult or just an error, but some of those who responded to it on social media seemed to see it as an intentional slight.

If it was intentional, the “Economic Freedom Front” is not Mapisa-Nqakula’s invention.

In August, after President Cyril Ramaphosa successfully obtained an interdict stopping him from enacting remedial action Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane called for him enforce against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa referred to the EFF as the “Economic Freedom Front” several times while reading her judgment.

The judge acknowledged the mistake and apologised for it at one point.

