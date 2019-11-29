Eish! 29.11.2019 12:22 pm

Mapisa-Nqakula accused of shading Malema at King Sigcawu’s funeral

Citizen reporter
Mapisa-Nqakula accused of shading Malema at King Sigcawu’s funeral

Members of the EFF at the funeral of amaXhosa king King Zwelonke Sigcawu. Picture: Twitter

The party leader could be seen looking wounded after his party was yet again renamed the Economic Freedom Front.

Minister of Defence and Military Services Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula spoke at the funeral of amaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu on Friday, with her speech’s reference to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema leaving people on social media wondering if the minister had insulted the leader of the red berets.

Mapisa-Nqakula referred to the “Economic Freedom Front” and their leader Malema.

Someone corrected the minister, who then says: “Oh no, that’s an insult” and apologises.

In the footage of the speech, the camera cuts to Malema looking wounded, while EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared to take the error on the chin, as he can be seen smiling.

It is unclear if this was a genuine insult or just an error, but some of those who responded to it on social media seemed to see it as an intentional slight.

If it was intentional, the “Economic Freedom Front” is not Mapisa-Nqakula’s invention.

In August, after President Cyril Ramaphosa successfully obtained an interdict stopping him from enacting remedial action Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane called for him enforce against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa referred to the EFF as the “Economic Freedom Front” several times while reading her judgment.

The judge acknowledged the mistake and apologised for it at one point.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
NPA charges Malema over rally shooting 27.11.2019
The ‘Mazzotti boys’ must confess, ask forgiveness for VBS – Mngxitama 25.11.2019
Support for EFF among women is ‘pathetic’ – Malema 22.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


 
Black Friday