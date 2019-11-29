WATCH: #BlackFriday2019 chaos hits South Africa

With ever Black Friday comes a new rush of madness, so if you’re watching from behind the safety of your screen, here are some of our best picks of #BlackFriday2019.

Situation at the Springs Mall this morning. Posted by Springs Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

people are going to hurt themselves on a special that started on monday #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/yuZg91252S — JB Swagg (@JBSwagg4) November 29, 2019

Scenes outside Game at the Springs Mall tonight. Posted by Springs Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

THis was me this morning 12am at game store Richards Bay Boardwalk mall #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/JQdv5vHLiq — ★????Mdevah (@KingMdevah) November 29, 2019

Scenes outside Game, moments before opening. Posted by Springs Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

Excited shoppers rush into Game Newcastle at midnight as Black Friday frenzy begins. Posted by Newcastle Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

If you are out shopping, remember to stay safe. If you are out filming, remember to film horizontally.

