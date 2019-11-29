Eish! 29.11.2019 09:01 am

WATCH: #BlackFriday2019 chaos hits South Africa

Citizen reporter
Image: Screenshot.

Trolleys and people are flying across the country as people hunt for the perfect bargain.

With ever Black Friday comes a new rush of madness, so if you’re watching from behind the safety of your screen, here are some of our best picks of #BlackFriday2019.

Situation at the Springs Mall this morning.

Posted by Springs Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

Scenes outside Game at the Springs Mall tonight.

Posted by Springs Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

Scenes outside Game, moments before opening.

Posted by Springs Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

Excited shoppers rush into Game Newcastle at midnight as Black Friday frenzy begins.

Posted by Newcastle Advertiser on Thursday, 28 November 2019

More videos are likely to be added throughout the day.

If you are out shopping, remember to stay safe. If you are out filming, remember to film horizontally.

