WATCH: Ndlozi refers to ‘AfriForum’ members as ‘Die Bokke’

EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing charges of assault relating to a 2018 incident where the pair allegedly assaulted a police colonel in April during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

The trial date of the pair has been set for March 10, 2020, with the case postponed. This did not stop the party’s spokesperson from having a little fun before court began.

In addressing the gallery, Ndlozi took to twitter to highlight how the country was facing a plethora of challenges such as gender-based violence, but a large contingency of senior journalists had attended a case “where a police officer alleges he was pushed”.

In the footage, Ndlozi targets National Prosecuting Authority Phindi Mjondwane to argue that the NPA had sent its top spokesperson to attend a common assault case.

“…an entire media contingency of senior journalists just to cover a case… a white policeman says he was pushed. Of all matters facing this country – white bodies matter,” he tweeted.

Footage shows a few journalists in the public gallery, the NPA, as well as AfriForum members who Ndlozi labelled as “Die Bokke.”

Must Watch: NPA deploys senior Spokesperson to a common assault case. Then, an entire media contingency of senior journalists just to cover a case white a white policeman says he was pushed. Of all matters facing this country-white bodies matter! Then #DieBokkie #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/wNeAq4n6Br — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 20, 2019

Ndlozi has been vocal on his lack of support for the Springboks, which have been crowned world rugby champions. In a passionate address in Parliament last week, Ndlozi said “die bokke must fall”, rejecting what he described as a racial parade of emotional abuse.

“The EFF has long called for total decolonisation of all public symbols. This underlies our inability to join in on the fake celebration of the Springboks because the springbok is a sign that cannot be whitewashed.

“It stands in parallel continuity with Die Stem entrenching white supremacy in our society. That is why the rugby team in question is white-dominated,” he told Parliamentarians.

Ndlozi’s utterances in parliament were as a result of a national parade by the Springboks.

“This racial parade is a complete emotional abuse of our people and it is emotional abuse to a people who have given too many cheeks to racism and they no longer have any cheek to give any more.”

