Shivambu asks for keys from someone who ‘gave him’ a mansion

Shivambu asks for keys from someone who ‘gave him’ a mansion

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu, left, reacts as Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema briefs the media, 13 October 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

A Twitter user thought he could get away with randomly linking the EFF deputy to a massive house, but Shivambu was having none of it.

In a sarcastic tweet on Monday, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu hit back at a Twitter user who claimed that an unidentified multi-storey mansion belonged to Shivambu.

“So where is the house and when are you giving me the keys now that you gave a house?” asked Shivambu after the user claimed that the fancy property was his.

Shivambu has faced pressure this year over looted funds linked to the VBS Mutual Bank. Last month it was alleged that the MP allegedly spent more than half a million rand on a “luxurious wedding” in April 2017 using money allegedly linked back to VBS through a company called Grand Azania, which was described by the Daily Maverick as a “slush fund”.

The company allegedly received R6.16 million from VBS Mutual Bank and R8.74 million from other dubious sources.

While Shivambu denied any involvement in the company, the Daily Maverick’s investigation unearthed proof that payments for his wedding were made via the Grand Azania bank account.

He was reported to parliament’s ethics committee for not having declared the money if indeed he did.

 

