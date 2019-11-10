WATCH: Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour

Makazole Mapimpi has been the talk of the social media streets since the Springbok win against England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan last weekend.

Not only has his brilliant performance impressed rugby fans, but Mzansi women now seem to think he is a “type” too.

His looks and body have been at the centre of every social media conversation where his name is mentioned ever since the momentous match.

If Mapimpi was not previously aware of the attention he has been getting from women online, the Springboks’ third tour in East London on Saturday may have done the job.

In a video that was shared on social media, the rugby player is seen talking to fans from the tour bus when he suddenly finds himself trying to catch something that is thrown at him. He realises it’s a bra and lets it go.

Watch video below shared by @ky_cola:

abantu base monti ???? pic.twitter.com/UJj2Tj3WG6 — a pimp named slickback (@ky_cola) November 9, 2019

Another social media user by the name Vuyolwethu Liyana Ntshukumbana struggled to take her ‘L’ in peace after curbing Mapimpi’s advances in 2015 and 2016.

In screenshots that have been circulating on social media, Mapimpi greets the woman via Facebook Inbox for the first time in May 15, 2015 and again in July 15, 2016 to no response.

Four years later after the RWC win the woman finally responds to Mapimpi and says she had been experiencing network problems, hence she could not reply to his messages.

So uSis didn't respond to Mapimpi's DMs and blame the network after 4years when he's the RWC Winner ???? pic.twitter.com/pMshlSehVP — Dr_BAbel (@abel_bhebhe) November 5, 2019

