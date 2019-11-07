Eish! 7.11.2019 04:22 pm

Finger lickin’ engagement: KFC wants to track down this touching couple

Gopolang Moloko
A trending video clip proves the wisdom of Proverbs 15:17, that there’s no better dish than one served with love.

Popular chicken franchise KFC is on the hunt for a couple who in video footage can be seen getting engaged in one of their branches. The footage shows a man on his knee, taking a ring from a box and placing it on his partner’s finger.

The franchise is looking for the couple and has asked the country to DM (direct message) them any information about the couple. KFC, in a tweet, pleaded with locals in the Vaal area for any information on the now engaged couple.

They clearly want to reward both the couple and even those who help to find them.

Watch the video below:

While the franchise looks for the couple, many on social media have started sending congratulatory messages to them.

