Finger lickin’ engagement: KFC wants to track down this touching couple

Popular chicken franchise KFC is on the hunt for a couple who in video footage can be seen getting engaged in one of their branches. The footage shows a man on his knee, taking a ring from a box and placing it on his partner’s finger.

The franchise is looking for the couple and has asked the country to DM (direct message) them any information about the couple. KFC, in a tweet, pleaded with locals in the Vaal area for any information on the now engaged couple.

They clearly want to reward both the couple and even those who help to find them.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser ???? DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ????❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

While the franchise looks for the couple, many on social media have started sending congratulatory messages to them.

When love wins ???? — Jimmy Raphela (@jimmy_raphela) November 7, 2019

Ncoorr man.. This just made my day ???? — Slindile Zungu IG:@sliemagwabini (@sliemagwabini) November 7, 2019

The beautiful moments don't have to cost much! This is so beautiful???????? — Dimpho Manonyane (@dimpho_manox) November 7, 2019

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 1 Cor. 13:4-8 — Matthias (@cine_mattic) November 7, 2019

