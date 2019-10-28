Hilarious reactions to ‘tiger’ Gwede Mantashe’s alleged sex scandal

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has found himself on the Twitter trends list following a Sunday World report on him, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, and Lerato Habiba Makgatho.

Makgatho earned her fame when she first appeared on Uyang’thanda na? where she told her suitor she was expecting a blesser to be asking her out.

“Nothing is as confusing as a guy who is handsome and young with a six-pack but is broke. And the other guy is fat but has money and is ugly. You are so young, you might be attracted to Ofentse or Ginger, my younger sisters. You’d come to my place only to be met by stretch marks and all. You cannot afford my lifestyle. I don’t do small boys, young guys like you. I was expecting a blesser. An old man, your father,” she told the guy, who she ended up locking lips with anyway.

She also appeared on Rea Tsotella, where she sought to mend her relationship with her mother, and has been an extra on Generation: The Legacy and Uzalo, to name a few.

Social media had a field day following the Sunday world report, with most now referring to Mantashe as “Tiger”.

The story has divided social media users, with some making fun of the minister while some didn’t believe it.

These were some of the most hilarious reactions to the report:

A rare picture of minster #GwedeMantashe in bed ???????????? pic.twitter.com/y2c3v0XBhX — Malusi Mnisi (@MalusiPMnisi) October 28, 2019

#GwedeMantashe

Hello South Africa

Meet the big 6 pic.twitter.com/be34sAH3O0 — Bongani Thabo khoza (@Bongzakhoza) October 28, 2019

If dont judge a book by its cover was a person #GwedeMantashe pic.twitter.com/BwW2m0bMnc — Stimela (@BonganiNgoma2) October 28, 2019

I greet you in the name of tigers. Le right??? #GwedeMantashe pic.twitter.com/j1zzkh2tR4 — Tlou yaga Molepo (@evans_molepo) October 28, 2019

Gwede Mantashe dealing with the Tiger ???? comment???????????? pic.twitter.com/NGox8w5ZSh — Fellow Africans (@FellowAfricans) October 28, 2019

When Tiger Mantashe logs onto Twitter today and sees that he is trending. pic.twitter.com/90O9nxJAAj — Sukoluhle Nyathi (@SueNyathi) October 27, 2019

#GwedeMantashe I'm trying to explain to my mom that Gwede Mantashe is a tiger in IsiZulu. I caaan't do it. Can ya'll help me ? pic.twitter.com/pBK8Kd8bXg — ????????Mntungwa???????? (@_s_k_1_4) October 28, 2019

