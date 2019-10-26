Mngxitama mouthpiece publishes column claiming ‘Maimane is not a black person’

Black Opinion, a website run by deregistered radical leftist party Black First Land First (BLF) and its controversial leader Andile Mngxitama, has published a column titled ‘Maimane is not a Black person’ [sic].

The column, written by Botsang Modimo-wame Moilo, lashes out at black people who have shown support for former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, who resigned as DA leader on Wednesday, and from the party itself and parliament on Thursday.

“We are not going to be fooled to defend pigmentation blindly,” it says.

“Maimane must come out clean to deserve our support and defence. And we shall do it unreservedly for Blacks First and for Blacks Only.

“For now, he is not Black but a non white pushing the ideas and policies of whites. He acts in the interests of whites. He is a typical house negro who is unworthy of our energy to defend him. His handlers who brainwashed him to be anti-black are puking on him. Let him cleanse himself and denounce these right-wingers first. We cannot be blackmailed by sellouts or their followers.”

The full column can be read here.

READ MORE: ‘You are a good human being, don’t be discouraged, my big brother,’ Malema says to Maimane

Moiloa colourfully describes himself in his Twitter bio as follows: “A Diplomat, Political Analyst, Public Speaker. An Author, a Father, a Buddhist, a Rebel, a non-conform……ist and a Pan Afrikanist” [sic].

No evidence could be found online that he is, in fact, a diplomat, or of any poltical analysis published on any platform other than Black Opinon, or of any past public speaking engagements.

The view expressed in the column is in contrast with that of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which released a statement showing solidarity with Maimane following his departure from the DA.

The party expressed “disappointment” at Maimane stepping down despite, in their view, being neither corrupt nor incompetent.

“Many leaders have had to step down because of corruption, incompetence, or outright criminality. Many more occupy positions of leadership in government without even a single ounce of competence, they are corrupt and ethically disreputable. Yet a capable non-corrupt and absolutely ethically upright man has to leave his role because white people, based on their whiteness, no longer approve of him,” the statement said.

EFF leader Julius Malema also wrote a message of solidarity on Twitter to Maimane, saying: “You are a good human, being, don’t be discouraged, my big brother.”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.