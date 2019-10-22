WATCH: Female JMPD officer slapped during confrontation

A female metro police officer was assaulted by a mob at Pan Africa Shopping Centre in Wynberg on Sunday. Footage shows the officer in the middle of a conflict which ends with one of the officers at the scene being assaulted.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, who confirmed knowledge of the footage, reportedly said the officer had a bruised face and body and was taken to Milpark Hospital for treatment, after the apparent attack, and was later discharged.

Minaar said JMPD officers went back to the scene and arrested two male suspects, TimesLive reports.

“Officers were impounding illegal trading goods in the area. A bigger follow-up raid will be done on Tuesday to enforce city bylaws outside the mall.”

Those arrested will be charged with assaulting and interfering with an officer on duty.

WHEN THERE IS NO LONGER RESPECT FOR THE LAW, SOCIETY BECOMES A LAW UNTO THEMSELVES… pic.twitter.com/nQrn3mzsu6 — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, an IOL report alleges the officers came under attack from hawkers who did not want officers impounding their goods and reacted violently.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

