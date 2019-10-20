WATCH: Is Maimane ‘laughing’ at Zille’s ‘I will stay in my lane?’

It’s clear as daylight that the relationship between DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the DA’s new federal council chairperson Helen Zille, although with a strained history, remains a cordial one. One could not help but notice the split-second reaction Maimane gave to Zille’s “I will stay in my lane” comment.

Zille, at the Sunday media briefing, emphasized that she respected and supported Maimane, adding that she would do her best to ensure the leadership was successful and took the party to new heights.

Although Zille, who has now been put in charge of the DA’s administrations and systems management, said she would play more of a backround role in the party and not it’s leader, this did not stop Maimane’s almost smile seconds after she made the “stay in my lane” statement.

The footage shows Maime sitting next to Zille at the briefing on Sunday, moments after Maimane welcomed and outlined her new role within the party. It was when Zille spoke and mentioned that she would operate in the backround that a smirk from Maimane cracked through, which he quickly dowsed down with water.

#DAFedCo Zille says she will stay on her lane. She says she will play the back role and will not be a leader @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/mJLwxjXYtt — Tolokazi (@lizTandwa) October 20, 2019

It is possible that Maimane had another thought at that exact moment Zille said she would stay in her lane, but the timing of the smile is one that sparked conversation on social media.

Mmusi doesn't buy it shweeeeem — Czwe Mashiy'amahle (@Fuze_Elimhlophe) October 20, 2019

Take a look at Mmusi's reaction when Helen says I'll stay in my lane. ???????? pic.twitter.com/WOr3dKEcHY — Mthokozisi ® (@SipheleleMthoko) October 20, 2019

Zille said she would only participate only where it was appropriate for her to do so, and added that she respected the DA’s leadership.

“People are worried that I won’t stay in my lane. The problem is many people have only seen me in a leadership position. But I have very often played behind-the-scenes roles.”

“But I can manage something and I can clean the toilets,” Timeslive reported.

Although Maimane said Zille’s appointment would bring new energy and vigour, his body language in the video is one that has a few on social media questioning his poker face.

In my expert opinion as a body language expert , Mmusi needs to make a plan B – He's gonna be out faster than I can say "Lindiw…" It's tense there by the blue party.. https://t.co/dtVGUzizRT — Kile Wotshela (@Kile_Wotshela) October 20, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.