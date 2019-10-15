Crowd storms clinic to catch sight of ‘couple stuck together having sex’

The Zandspruit Clinic was forced to temporarily shut its doors and cease operations on Monday after the community attempted to storm into the clinic following rumours that two patients were allegedly admitted after they became “stuck inside each other” during sexual intercourse.

The story is a well-worn urban legend that resurfaces every so often, with little credibility.

Security had to prevent the community from entering the clinic as they pushed and shoved to enter and see the supposed duo, reports Roodepoort Northsider.

However, the MMC for health and social development, Dr Mpho Phalatse, dismissed the rumours that two such patients were at the clinic.

“Zandspruit Clinic was forced to close yesterday following its invasion by residents looking for two patients allegedly stuck together during coitus. There were no such patients at the clinic! Can the sick be attended to in peace today please,” she said.

A member of the clinic committee in Zandspruit, Themby Baijana, also confirmed that the incident never took place.

“I was at the clinic yesterday and again today. The story was just a lie, someone misled the community. The clinic had to be closed because the people started getting violent,” she said.

