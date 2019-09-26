WATCH: Only in SA – ‘Burst’ water pipe turned into car wash

Footage of what seems like a burst water pipe being turned into an on-the-spot car wash has surfaced, showing motorists putting what could be wasted water to good use by washing their cars.

A taxi driver and an apparent Uber driver spotted water gushing from a water pipe and could not pass up the opportunity to get a quick wash.

The person taking the footage can be heard mentioning how it could only be in South Africa that you see such moments were countrymen take advantage of an otherwise sour situation.

Watch the video below:

Burst pipe turns into a “Wash and go”. I love my Satafrika ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/CADHJdvea6 — Baloyi (@TimBaloyi93) September 26, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.