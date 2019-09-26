Schoolgirl makes entrance to matric dance with armed security guards

On September 18, Bracken High School held its matric dinner at Thaba Ya Batswana, reports the Alberton Record.

The young woman in question was extremely grateful for her armed escort and penned a letter of gratitude to SOS Security staff.

It was highly unlikely that any of the young men at the event were going to try any funny stuff with Jessica Deans, whose date was nowhere to be seen in one photograph.

Possibly, he was hiding from the men and their automatic rifles.

“I, Jessica Deans, was fortunate enough to make my entrance as memorable as possible. The operation tactical team of SOS Security was more than willing to escort me to the dance, and what an amazing experience that was.”

She said the team showered her with “nothing but kindness and enthusiasm”.

“I am thankful to be given this opportunity and cannot express my gratitude enough.

“Thank you to Branden, Giovanni, Dwayne, Ravyn, Lucas and Muzi for being a part of my special day and to Tiaan and Clive for allowing it to happen.”

